Man stole table and chair from Aberdeen cafe

A man has admitted stealing a wooden table and chair from outside a city cafe.

William Milton, 40, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he pled guilty to stealing the furniture from the Tartan Pig on the city’s Hollybank Place.

Defence agent Christopher Maitland said: “It’s a rather odd set of circumstances.

“This is a table and chair sitting outside the small cafe which for some reason he’s picked up and walked away with.

“He has no recollection at all. He accepts he was intoxicated.

“Someone watched him do it and went to pick up the table and chair from around the corner and took them back to the Tartan Pig.”

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank deferred sentence on Milton, of Howburn Place, Aberdeen, until next month to call alongside other matters.

He ordered him to be remanded in custody in the meantime.