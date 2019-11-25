Man stole jewellery, cash and BMW convertible after breaking into house in Aberdeen

A man has admitted stealing jewellery and cash worth £12,000, along with a BMW convertible, after breaking in to a house in Aberdeen.

Kyle McMillan, known as Stewart, 21, broke into the home on Nigg Kirk Road in Aberdeen, setting off a security alarm on September 15.

And when the alarm company phoned the land line he had the audacity to answer, assure them everything was in order, and even asked for the code to turn the alarm off, which they refused to provide.

Police later identified his voice from the recorded call.

Fiscal depute Alison Reid told Aberdeen Sheriff Court jewellery, cash, foreign currency and bank cards and keys worth around £12,000 in total had been stolen, along with a BMW convertible car.

Police later traced Stewart and he was found with £333.25 in cash, foreign currency and a Hugo Boss watch, all of which was stolen property.

Officers then searched Stewart’s home and the “majority of the stolen goods were recovered”.

Stewart pled guilty to theft by housebreaking, theft of a vehicle, driving while disqualified and without insurance.

He also admitted a further two charges of attempting to break in to houses with intent to steal.

Defence agent Peter Shepherd asked for sentence to be deferred for reports and reserved mitigation for the next hearing.