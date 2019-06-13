Man stole £300 of goods from Aberdeen shop

A man has been fined after stealing goods from an Aberdeen store.

Vasile Goranel, 67, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted theft by shoplifting earlier this year.

Goranel, of Crown Street, Aberdeen, took clothing, shoes, jewellery and kitchen items from TK Maxx at Union Square on January 6.

Depute fiscal Gavin Letford said the total value of the items was £304.30.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

He said: “He was stopped in possession of the items outside the store.

“The items were taken by placing them in a foil-lined satchel.”

Agent Peter Keene said his client “succumbed to the splendid wares of TK Maxx”.

Sheriff Ian Wallace fined Goranel £200.