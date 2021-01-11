Man spat on paramedics in ‘vile’ attack at Stereophonics gig in Aberdeen

A boozed-up music fan spat at a paramedic and headbutted a security guard at a Stereophonics gig in Aberdeen.

Ian McCafferty was at the P&J Live concert when he became unwell after mixing medication with alcohol.

Paramedics were treating the 45-year-old, who was vomiting on the floor, when spat on one of them.

McCafferty then turned his aggression towards security staff, headbutting one before again spitting on the paramedic. He later tried to spit on a police officer as well.

Fiscal depute Christy Ward told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “At approximately 9.50pm on Tuesday March 10, the complainer and his colleague, both of whom are paramedics, were requested to treat the accused who was lying on the floor unresponsive and vomiting.

“They attempted to rouse the accused by speaking to him but were unable to do so and, as such, in line with protocol, they used painful stimuli to do so.

“The accused responded immediately to the painful stimuli and he proceeded to spit on the complainer’s face.

“Because of the accused’s behaviour towards him, the complainer walked away. Two members of security staff attempted to calm and assist the accused but he continued to act in an aggressive manner.

“The first paramedic returned and spoke to the accused who stated he would calm down and allow the paramedics to assess him if the security staff left, which they agreed to do.

“The complainer and his colleague began to assess the accused but he again immediately became aggressive towards them and spat on the face of the complainer.

“The complainer asked the security staff to contact the police.”

The two security staff then escorted McCafferty out of the main arena, but after being “initially calm” he quickly became aggressive again and began to challenge one of the guards to a “fight”.

Ms Ward said: “Suddenly and without warning the accused headbutted one of the security guards on the face, which resulted in his lip welling and his upper gum bleeding.

“He did not need medical treatment. The accused was restrained to the ground until the police arrived.”

When officers arrived McCafferty “refused to calm down” so leg straps had to be applied as well as handcuffs.

He “repeatedly attempted to spit” on one officer and so a spit hood was applied as well.

McCafferty was cautioned and arrested at 11pm. Upon being asked to calm down by a female officer he shouted back a sectarian comment, referring to her as a “fenian”.

Ms Ward said: “The accused then began to vomit so the spit hood was removed, but he became aggressive and attempted to spit at a male officer.

“As such, he began to put the spit hood back on the accused, at which point the accused bit his finger.

“The bite did not break the skin and he did not require medical treatment.”

McCafferty, of Parnassus Gardens, Turriff, pled guilty to assaulting the paramedic by repeatedly spitting on his face, assault to injury by headbutting the security guard and assaulting an officer by repeatedly attempting to spit at him and by biting his finger.

He also admitted acting in a racially aggravated manner by repeatedly making offensive and racial remarks towards the female officer.

Defence agent Tony Burgess said his client was recovering from drug addiction and had been offered a last-minute ticket to the Stereophonics concert, by which time he had already taken his medication which he is not supposed to mix with alcohol.

He said: “I think it’s fair to say that he is someone who is regretful of his conduct that night.

“He has continued to do what he had been doing in order to change the lifestyle that he had.

“He didn’t go out to get blootered as often people do and it ends up in a situation such as it did that night.

“He has gone out, he is caught up in the enjoyment of the night and took some alcohol which clearly led to more alcohol to the point where he has no recollection of how he behaved.

“Had he not consumed alcohol, it simply wouldn’t have happened.”

Sheriff William Summers told McCafferty: “You’re behaviour that evening was utterly deplorable. These are vile offences.

“It’s clear from the reports you have come from a profoundly troubled background.

“For much of your life you were living rough, but in the last few years you appear to have turned a corner and found some stability.

“You’re working for a charity and for possibly the first time in your life you are contributing positively to society.

“If I do what is obvious in imposing a custodial sentence, all of that will inevitably be lost.

“Against that backdrop, with some hesitation, I’m satisfied there is a suitable alternative to the imposition of a custodial sentence.”

Sheriff Summers handed McCafferty two years supervision, 300 hours of unpaid work, and a six-month curfew.

He warned: “You’ve had your chances. You’re not getting any more.”