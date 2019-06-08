Man sentenced for north-east charity tin thefts

A man broke into three commercial premises stealing charity tins, tip jars and cash during “24 hours of madness”.

Robert Merchant, 50, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the matter.

He previously pled guilty to breaking into Costa Coffee on Abbotswell Road, Aberdeen, and stealing charity tins, a cash drawer and a tip jar on March 15.

And he also admitted breaking into the Winter Gardens building on Polmuir Road on the same date and stealing a collection tin and tip jar.

Merchant further admitted breaking into Somebody Cares on Greenwell Road the following day and stealing money.

And Merchant also previously admitted breaking into Newhills Parish Church and stealing documents on June 22 or 23 in 2017.

Defence lawyer Neil McRobert said following a bereavement Merchant’s relationship broke down and he began using alcohol and illicit drugs.

He said: “It’s referred to in the report as being 24 hours of madness, which it was.”

Sheriff Graeme Napier ordered Merchant, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, to be supervised for 18 months and carry out 160 hours of unpaid work.

He also handed him a restriction of liberty order for three months.