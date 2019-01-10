Man restrained by Aberdeen nightclub staff after jumping queue and acting aggressively

A man was restrained by staff at an Aberdeen nightclub after pushing in the queue and acting aggressively.

Mark Scott was in the queue at Tunnels at around 10.30pm on December 13 and pushed past others.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard yesterday the 41-year-old private tutor was told by security staff he could not enter the club as he was too intoxicated – and as it was a student night.

Fiscal depute Callum Thomson said: “He was shouting and swearing. Security staff restrained him and one of them fell to the floor with the accused.”

Scott, whose address was given in court as Balnagask Wynd, Aberdeen, admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Representing himself, Scott said: “I had been drinking too much and have abstained since, except for a glass of champagne on Christmas Day.”

Sheriff Mungo Bovey adjourned sentencing until July 6. He said Scott would be punished if he commits further offences or admonished if his behaviour is good