Man remanded after being caught with cocaine and heroin at Aberdeen KFC

A man caught with thousands of pounds of cocaine and heroin at a KFC drive-thru has been remanded in custody after he failed to attend a social work report meeting.

Alex Pullen was caught by cops with the drugs at KFC on Great Northern Road on February 25.

The 26-year-old had been due to be sentenced yesterday but a court-ordered social work report was not ready as Pullen had missed an appointment.

Defence agent Lynn Bentley said Pullen had gone to a number of probation offices but was told they had no record of an appointment.

She said: “He accepts what he didn’t do was read the address on the letter and attend at that office. He also didn’t phone to chase up matters with the number on the letter.”

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin further deferred the case until next month and remanded him in custody while the reports are prepared.

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson previously told Aberdeen Sheriff Court officers found £190 in cash as well as £2,820 of crack cocaine and £700 of heroin.

Pullen, of Luton Road, Chatham, pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin.