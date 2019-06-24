Man pushed shop worker into stack of baskets in Aberdeen’s Poundland

A man has been fined after pushing a shop worker into a stack of baskets.

George Walker, 43, lashed out after the employee at Poundland on Union Street would not let him leave the store on January 2.

Depute fiscal Callum Thomson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the employee “had cause to stop the accused as he tried to leave the store”.

He was asked to remain in the store while police were called but “became aggressive and swung his fist towards the man, however this was blocked”.

Mr Thomson added: “The accused grabbed him by the body and pushed him into a stack of baskets.”

Walker, of Hill Street, Aberdeen, pled guilty to assault and also to possession of cannabis worth around £30.

He also admitted failing to appear at court on a previous date.

Defence agent Iain McGregor said his client had no prior convictions for violence and referred to CCTV footage which caught most of the incident.

He said: “It’s fairly plain that Mr Walker is under the influence of alcohol. He’s swaying back and forth.”

Referring to the blocked punch he said: “It’s hardly surprising that was the case.”

Sheriff Andrew Miller fined him £230.