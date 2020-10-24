Aberdeen man pushed partner after spotting her speaking to male colleague at seafood firm

An Aberdeen man pushed his partner after spotting her speaking to a male colleague at a seafood firm where they both worked.

Daniel Malik, 43, and his partner were both working at Nolan Seafoods on Craigshaw Drive when the incident occurred.

The pair got into a row when Malik confronted the women when he saw her speaking to another man.

Malik then pushed her, which was caught on CCTV.

Fiscal depute Alison Reid told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “The accused and the complainer had been in a relationship for around two years at the time of this incident, and they worked together at the locus.

“They were both working together during the afternoon of March 6 this year.

“The complainer had been speaking to another male. The accused saw this and confronted her. They started to argue.

“The complainer tried to walk away from him at which point he pushed her on her body.

“This was captured on CCTV within the workplace.”

Mrs Reid said the offence came to light later when the woman told a manager she did not want to work beside Malik anymore.

The fiscal said: “The manager reviewed the CCTV and felt duty-bound to report this matter to the police.”

Malik, of Girdleness Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to a charge of assault.

Defence agent Graham Morrison said: “He steps one way, she steps the other way and he put his hand on her.”

Mr Morrison added the pair were no longer in a relationship.

Sheriff Ian Duguid QC deferred sentence on Malik for a year for him to be of good behaviour.