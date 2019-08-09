Man punched victim on dancefloor on Aberdeen nightclub in row about ‘inappropriate’ touching

A reveller punched a man in the face on a nightclub dancefloor in a row about “inappropriate” touching.

Scott Gordon, 35, was in Club Tropicana on Chapel Street, Aberdeen, on July 6 when he claimed to have seen a man touch his friend on the bottom, so punched him in the face and caused a lip injury, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard.

The victim told police he touched Gordon’s pal on the head to get his attention so he could get past towards his girlfriend.

Gordon, whose address was given as Keithleigh Gardens, Pitmidden, admitted assault and was ordered to do 100 hours of unpaid work in six months.

Defence agent Liam McAlister said: “He thought he was doing the right thing by his friend, believing he had been touched inappropriately.”