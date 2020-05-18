Man punched partner and friend after night of drinking in Aberdeen

A man has admitted punching his partner and a friend in the face after a night of boozing in Aberdeen.

Marius Racs became aggressive around 5pm after continuing to drink since the previous evening.

The 29-year-old lashed out firstly hitting his partner in the face, and then a friend, leaving him bleeding from the mouth at an address on Marischal Street in Aberdeen.

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “During the day on April 4 the accused and complainer were within the locus with their friend.

“The accused had been consuming alcohol the night before and continued to drink throughout the course of April 4.

“At around 5pm the accused, his partner and their friend were all within the living room when the accused’s behaviour began to change.

“He began acting aggressively.

“He walked over to his partner and punched her on the face.

“The man intervened to protect her and the accused punched him in the mouth. That caused his mouth to bleed.”

The man then left to contact Racs’ partner’s brother, who lived in the same block of flats, and he contacted the police.

Ms Simpson said: “At that point the accused was shouting and making threats.”

Racs then left the scene but was arrested by police when he returned later.

Racs had been due to stand trial over the matter at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, but before the trial could begin he entered pleas of guilty to three charges.

He admitted assault, assault to injury, and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Racs, whose address was given in court papers as Market Street, Aberdeen, had also faced a further charge of theft of an ID card belonging to his partner, but a not guilty plea in relation to that was accepted by the crown.

Defence solicitor Alex Burn said his client had been remanded over the matter for some time.

He said: “Being in jail has not been pleasant. All the prisoners, as I understand it, are locked up 23 hours a day presently, unable to use the gym.”

Sheriff Graeme Napier commented: “So it’s like being outside.”

Mr Burn replied: “In one view.”

Turning to the offence, Mr Burn said: “This was fuelled by alcohol which had been taken.

“He’s described as being particularly drunk at the time.”

Sheriff Napier deferred sentence on Racs until August for him to be of good behaviour and released him on bail.