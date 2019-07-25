Man punched in north-east bar in row over pint

A reveller was repeatedly punched in a north-east pub after a claim he owed his attacker a drink.

Kevin Murray, 43, entered the Queens Arms Hotel, Inverbervie, on February 15, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard yesterday.

Depute fiscal Alan Townsend said: “The accused saw someone who he had previously given money to so he could buy a pint. He took exception to the fact that a long time had passed before the drink was returned.”

Murray, whose address was given as Bayview Road, Inverbervie, admitted assaulting the man and was fined £1,000.

Defence lawyer Gregor Kelly said: “His wife has said ‘enough is enough’ with the drinking.”

Sheriff Graeme Napier said: “This will mean you spend your money on other things except drink.”