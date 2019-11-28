Man punched hole in Aberdeen strip club wall and abused employee

A man punched a hole in the wall of a strip club and racially abused an employee.

Mariusz Samulewski, 32, took out his aggression on a wall at Silhouettes in Bridge Street, Aberdeen, after being asked to leave on July 21.

Depute fiscal Jade Wong told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “At 12.30am the accused became aggressive towards staff there and as a result an employee asked him to leave.

“He became increasingly aggressive and began to shout and swear. As he left the locus, he punched the wall, leaving a fist-sized hole.

“A short time later he returned to the locus. After the witnesses stopped him from re-entering, he again started acting in an aggressive manner, swearing and gesticulating towards them.”

He then made a racial comment towards a female employee.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Samulewski, of Porthill Court, pled guilty to wilfully or recklessly damaging a wall by punching it, acting in a threatening or abusive manner, as well as acting in a racially aggravated manner.

Defence agent Graham Morrison said his client had got into financial difficulties which had impacted his mental health.

He said Samulewski was on medication and was not meant to mix it with alcohol.

Mr Morrison said: “A friend thought it would be a good idea to go out and drown his sorrows and this happened.

“He hasn’t drunk since that night.”

Sheriff Ian Anderson fined him £360.