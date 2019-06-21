Man punched boy, 13, in head at Aberdeen Bus Station

A man who punched and kneed a 13-year-old in the head has been handed a supervision order.

Mohammed Khalifa, 19, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing after previously pleading guilty to the assault to injury offence at Aberdeen Bus Station on April 27.

Defence lawyer Alex Burn said his client suffers from a “severe form of autism”.

He said: “Other individuals effectively put him up to this.

“They took advantage of his naivety and vulnerability.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“He is ashamed of carrying out this assault.”

Depute fiscal Lynne MacVicar previously told the court the “apparently unprovoked attack” happened at around 5.30pm and the boy was left with slight bruising to the left side of his nose.

Sheriff Ian Wallace ordered Khalifa, whose address was given in court papers as Western Road, Aberdeen, to be supervised for six months.