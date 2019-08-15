Man pointed imitation gun at driver in road rage incident on A90

A man who took road rage to the “next level” by pointing an imitation gun at another driver has been handed unpaid work.

Michael Simpson, 20, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing over the incident which happened on July 16 on the A90 near Blackdog.

Simpson, of Lendrum Terrace, Boddam, previously pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by brandishing an imitation firearm.

Yesterday Sheriff Ian Wallace said: “Your actions were clearly designed to put another driver in fear and the dangers of that while people are driving on the roads is obvious.”

He ordered him to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work and be supervised for nine months.

Defence agent Iain Jane previously said his client had bought the toy from a Halloween stall for £1.99.

He described it as a “commonplace road rage” which his client had “taken to the next level”.

At a previous hearing, fiscal depute Felicity Merson said the complainer “shook his head” at the accused after Simpson had overtaken him, and when the cars came side by side again later, the man “turned to look at the accused who was holding what appeared to be a black handgun, pointing it towards the complainer”.

This left the man in a state of “considerable fear” and Simpson later told police he wanted to “annoy” the man.