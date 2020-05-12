Man ordered to pay Aberdeen hotel £500 after trashing room

A man has been ordered to pay an Aberdeen hotel £500 in compensation after trashing a room.

Scott Gallon, known as Wood, broke a television and smashed a window at the Northern Hotel on Great Northern Road.

Fiscal depute Lynne MacVicar told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “The accused had been residing at the locus and had been given a room key on April 13 this year.

“At that time there was no damage to the room.

“On May 7 a member of staff at the locus heard the accused indicate that he was going to his mother’s address at 3.30pm.

“The accused indicated at that time words to the effect of ‘I bumped into my TV’ and the accused left the locus with a number of bags and suitcases and left in a car.

“Owing to the comment made by the accused a member of staff investigated the room and noted that the television had been completely snapped off the stand.”

A window was also smashed and there was damage to a door as well.

The fiscal depute said the damage was worth approximately £500.

Wood, of School Hendry Street, Portsoy, pled guilty to wilfully or recklessly smashing the window, removing the TV from its stand and damaging it, and putting a hole in a door between April 22 and May 7.

He also admitted breaching bail conditions.

Defence lawyer Stuart Beveridge said his client had previously lived with his mother but moved out following an argument and was put up in the hotel as homeless accommodation.

Mr Beveridge said Wood had been going “stir crazy” and that there had been an argument with his ex partner who visited the hotel.

He added Wood suffered from anxiety and depression.

Sheriff William Summers ordered Wood to pay the hotel £500 in compensation and also imposed a fine totalling £420.