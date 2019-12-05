Man ordered to carry out unpaid work after assault at Aberdeen casino

A thug has been ordered to carry out unpaid work after assaulting a man at Grosvenor Casino on Exchequer Row.

Edward O’Neil, 26, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously pled guilty to assault to severe injury.

He admitted attempting to punch the man on the head, seizing him by the body, pushing him to the ground and punching him to the head during the incident on November 1.

Sheriff Ian Wallace ordered O’Neil, of Seaton Road, Aberdeen, to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work and be supervised for nine months.

