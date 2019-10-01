Man on trial accused of raping woman at north-east hotel

A man has gone on trial accused of raping a woman at a north-east hotel.

Michael Cockrell allegedly attacked the woman at the Peterhead hotel on February 27 2017.

The 32-year-old, of Faithlie Street, Fraserburgh, denies the charge and is on trial at the High Court in Aberdeen.

The alleged victim told the court yesterday she had been “too scared” to report the incident to police.

Defence counsel advocate David Moggach asked the woman to tell the court what had happened after she confided in a friend.

The woman said: “She encouraged me to speak to my mum about it and to go to the police. But I was too scared to tell the police and too scared of (Cockrell’s) reaction.”

The woman’s mother also gave evidence and told police her daughter was shaking when she saw her later the same day.

She said her daughter had told her that Cockrell “forced her to do stuff”.

She told the court: “I asked her, ‘what do you mean forcing you do stuff? Did he rape you? She said aye’.

“It felt like someone had punched me in the stomach. My concern was that she was okay.

“She just looked shut down and kept asking me to leave her alone.”

The trial, before Lord Matthews, continues.