Man on murder charge as grandfather dies more than a year-and-a-half after incident outside Aberdeen pub

A man has been charged with murdering an Aberdeen grandfather – who died more than a year and a half after he was struck by a car.

Graeme Hardie was left with life-changing injuries following an incident outside the Staging Post pub in Bucksburn on July 11 2018, and passed away on March 5, aged 59.

Following the incident Mr Hardie, who had three children and five grandchildren, was left needing round-the-clock care at the specialist Chaseley Trust home in Eastbourne, where he lived so he could be close to other family members.

Michael Scott has now appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the matter.

The 35-year-old faced a single charge – murder.

Scott, whose general address was given in court documents as Sunderland, did not enter a plea in the behind-closed-doors hearing yesterday.

The case against him was committed for further examination and Scott was remanded in custody.

A spokeswoman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service confirmed Scott was expected to appear in court again in the next week.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police Scotland can confirm a 39-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a 58-year-old man following an incident during which the victim sustained serious injuries on Wednesday July 11 2018.”

Graeme’s brother Ian, 61, today paid tribute.

He said: “Graeme was very much a family man. He doted on his three kids and five grandkids.

“His three kids were there with him at the end.

“He had good days and bad days. He couldn’t talk much but he loved watching football.

“He was able to spend a couple of hours a day in a wheelchair.

“He loved being outdoors, he did a lot of labouring jobs in his life, landscaping, gardening.

“If it was a nice day we’d take him out onto the deck and spend an hour or so outside.”

Ian said he had travelled from his home in Chicago after medical staff in Eastbourne advised he did not have long left.

He said: “We were just stepping off the train onto the platform when the phone rang.

“After rushing, we missed him by 20 minutes.”

Graeme was cremated and Ian said in the future the family plan to have a celebration, which was always Graeme’s wish instead of a funeral, to scatter his ashes.

