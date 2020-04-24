Man on hunt for drugs becomes first person in Aberdeen to be convicted in court under coronavirus laws

A man roaming the streets in the early hours of the morning looking for drugs has become the first person in Aberdeen to be convicted under new coronavirus legislation.

Bradley Walker appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted contravening Covid-19 regulations.

The 22-year-old admitted travelling without reasonable excuse and in the company of a person not in his household on Farquhar Avenue in Aberdeen on April 3.

The new laws were recently brought into force in response to the Covid-19 pandemic which has seen the country placed on lockdown with people only allowed outside for limited purposes.

A spokeswoman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service has confirmed it is the first conviction in Aberdeen under the new legislation.

It relates to restrictions on movements and gatherings and the requirement of business owners to close premises during the “emergency period” of the crisis.

Walker also admitted breaching a curfew bail condition, attempting to pervert the course of justice by giving a false name, and acting in a racially aggravated manner.

Depute fiscal Kelly Mitchell told the court: “At 1.20am on April 3 police officers who were on patrol saw the accused on Farquhar Avenue in the company of a female, not a female who he resided in the same household as.

“Police stopped and spoke with the accused to obtain his details at which time he provided them as Kieron Walker.

“Having done checks on the system, the image for Kieron Walker did not match the person who stood in front of them.”

Ms Mitchell added the female had also addressed the accused as “Brad”.

When challenged by police, Walker provided his correct details.

As he was cautioned and arrested, Walker began to shout and swear, making reference to one police officer being Liverpudlian “in an attempt to mock his accent”.

Defence agent Lynn Bentley said her client had been remanded in custody since the incident on April 3.

She said: “He had been outwith his address effectively to source drugs.”

The solicitor said Walker had given police the name of his brother, adding: “He was not aware the police could check his photograph on their hand-held devices.

“As soon as he was challenged he conveyed his correct details.

“He apologises and accepts the police were just doing their jobs and he should not have behaved in that way.”

Sheriff Robert McDonald ordered Walker, whose address was given in court papers as Holland Street, Aberdeen, to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work.

