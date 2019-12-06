Man on five-day drugs binge murdered Aberdeen hotel worker

A man on a five-day drugs binge brutally murdered an Aberdeen hotel worker after smashing into his home.

Liam Hay stabbed Anthony McGladrigan nine times at the victim’s home in Greeness, two miles south of Cuminestown on June 26 this year.

The 20 year-old – described as “delusional” – had been chasing after a friend, who went to Mr McGladrigan’s house nearby for help.

Hay instead turned on the 51-year-old hotel worker who shouted to his wife Fiona: “Oh my god…I have been stabbed”.

Fiona desperately tried to save her husband, but he later died at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Hay, whose general address was given as Aberdeenshire, now faces a life sentence after he today pled guilty to a murder charge at the High Court in Glasgow.

His QC Ian Duguid told the hearing: “If there was ever an example for a campaign against the taking of controlled drugs, then this is it.”

Hay will return to the dock in the New Year.

Anthony McGladrigan was a full-time quality service leader at the Sandman Signature Hotel where he had worked since it opened last year.

Speaking after his death, a spokeswoman for the restaurant said: “We are incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Anthony.

“He was an amazing and invaluable team member who had been part of the hotel’s journey from the beginning.”