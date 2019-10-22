Man needs 24-hour care for life after alleged car murder bid outside Aberdeen pub

A man has gone on trial accused of attempted murder after his alleged victim was found so badly injured he will require round-the-clock care for the rest of his life.Trial told man needs 24-hour care for life

Graeme Hardie had to have part of his skull removed to relieve pressure on his brain following the alleged incident outside the Staging Post pub in Bucksburn on July 11 last year.

And the 58-year-old will now be wheelchair-bound for the rest of his life and need to be fed through a tube as a result of his injuries.

Michael Scott, 35, is on trial at the High Court in Aberdeen accused of attempting to murder Mr Hardie by driving into him.

Yesterday the court heard Scott, of Rosslyn Avenue, Sunderland, had been in the Staging Post watching England’s World Cup semi-final against Croatia when he got into an argument with Mr Hardie.

The pub had been hosting a funeral tea after Mr Hardie’s brother David had passed away.

Allan Beattie, a manager at the Staging Post, gave evidence and said he had asked Scott to leave the pub because of his behaviour.

Asked by advocate depute William Frain-Bell about Scott’s behaviour, he replied: “He was decrying Mr Hardie and Mr Hardie wasn’t having any of it.

“With the volume I had enough. I even offered to give him his money back for the drink, I just wanted him out of the building.

“It was all to do with football. He was decrying Scottish people basically and Graeme wasn’t having any of it.”

Defence counsel Bill Adam asked Mr Beattie about Mr Hardie’s nickname. He said: “I think you said you called him Muttley.”

Mr Beattie agreed and Mr Adam said: “Muttley is the aggressive dog from Wacky Races.”

The witness replied: “I don’t know, I never named him that.”

Evidence was also given by Steven Forrest, David Hardie’s best friend, who had been in the pub with Graeme Hardie.

Asked by Mr Frain-Bell if he could remember anything Scott said during the argument, he replied: “Not word for word but basically he was trying to antagonise Graeme.

“Graeme was getting annoyed because obviously he’d just buried his brother.

“I went over and said ‘look he’s just buried his brother, would you mind toning it down a bit?’”

Mr Forrest told the court he thought the pair were going to fight and was asked by Mr Frain-Bell who wanted to fight.

He replied: “I would probably say Graeme if I’m being honest because he was getting quite agitated.”

The court heard after Scott had been ejected Mr Hardie disappeared and Mr Forrest went to look for him and said he eventually found him lying in the road.

He described graphic leg injuries as well as a head injury and said he was “basically just gargling blood”.

Scott is also accused of dangerous driving while intoxicated and behaving in a racially aggravated threatening or abusive manner in the pub.

He is further accused of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner in The Spider’s Web pub in Dyce.

The Crown alleges he then behaved in a threatening or abusive manner in a police vehicle on route to Kittybrewster police station by repeatedly urinating and sticking his fingers into his mouth and vomiting in the car.

Scott is also charged with failing to provide two breath samples to police.

He denies the charges against him and the trial, before Lord Uist, continues.