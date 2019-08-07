North-east man ‘needing insulin’ led police on 100mph chase

A man who led police on a road chase at more than 100mph has claimed he needed to get home for an insulin shot.

Police were out on patrol on the A90 at Balmedie on the evening of January 8 when they spotted a Toyota Auris being driven at speed.

Officers gave chase – and had to travel at more than 100mph just to keep up with the car, which was being driven by Neil Scott, 50.

At Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday, fiscal depute Christine Ward said: “Police had to travel at high speeds – above 100mph just to maintain a distance between their vehicle and the vehicle they were pursuing.

“The vehicle was going towards Ellon and approached at a roundabout. It carried straight on and crossed the roundabout at speeds of around 90mph.

“At the second Ellon roundabout, the vehicle turned left onto the A948.

“The police officers had asked their colleagues for a pursuit vehicle to come and assist them in bringing the vehicle to a halt, but one was unavailable.”

The Auris drove away from police – but officers got the registration number and traced Scott as the registered keeper.

Scott, whose address was given in court as New Deer, admitted dangerous driving during yesterday’s hearing – but must wait until August 20 to discover if he can keep his licence. When Sheriff Graeme Napier asked why Scott had driven so fast, defence agent Peter Keane said: “He had a particularly busy day.

“As part of his role as a sales executive for a lift truck firm he had attended appointments in the morning, the afternoon and then an event at a hotel in Dyce in the evening.

“It occurred to him late on in the evening he needed an insulin injection and was concerned it would impact his health if he didn’t get one.”

Sheriff Napier described the vehicle’s speed as “grossly excessive” but wanted to hear from Scott’s employer about the impact it would have if he was banned from the road.

Mr Keene said: “He lives in a remote area not served by buses.”