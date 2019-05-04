North-east man nearly eight times drink limit

A north-east man was caught behind the wheel at almost eight times the limit – and also admitted a second drink-driving offence.

Andrew Webster, 64, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, inset, and pled guilty to the two offences – one which happened on Thursday, and the other, which involved him driving while five times the limit, in November.

He was seen “swerving all over the road” before police were called and stopped him on Thursday evening and found him to be just under eight times the limit.

Depute fiscal Anna Chisholm said the incident happened around 8pm on Craigs Road, Ellon, when Webster’s car was spotted driving erratically.

She said a witness described it as “swerving all over the road and mounting the kerb”.

Ms Chisholm said: “The witness had concerns the driver may be under the influence of alcohol and called police.”

When officers attended, Webster was still driving the car.

He failed a roadside breath test and was taken to Kittybrewster Police Office where he provided the reading.

He pled guilty to driving with 171 microgrammes (mcg) of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22mcg.

And earlier in the day yesterday Webster appeared in another court room and pled guilty to driving with 110mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

That offence occurred on November 13 last year at the Tesco car park on Castle Road, in Ellon.

Sheriff Andrew Miller and Sheriff Ian Cruickshank deferred sentence on Webster, of Tarves, until later this month for reports.

Webster was also disqualified from driving in the interim, with the length of his ban to be decided on the next occasion.

Defence agent Stuart Beveridge reserved mitigation for the sentencing.

Webster declined to comment as he left court.