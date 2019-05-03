Man admits racist remarks aimed at Aberdeen bar worker

A man has admitted making racial remarks towards an employee at an Aberdeen bar.

Andrew Scott was not personally present when the case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, but pled guilty and provided an explanation via letter.

The 41-year-old pled guilty to acting in a racially aggravated manner which caused or was intended to cause alarm or distress to a man in the course of his employment.

He swore, made racial remarks and behaved in an aggressive manner during the incident at The Gas Lamp on Market Street on December 14 last year, the court heard.

Scott also pled guilty to acting in a threatening or abusive manner on Formartine Road on the same date by shouting, swearing and behaving in an aggressive manner.

Sheriff Ian Wallace deferred sentence on Scott, of Formartine Road, Aberdeen, until later this month for him to be personally present.