North-east man locked up after glassing love rival

A north-east man has been jailed after striking a love rival with a glass.

Graham Hay, known as MacDonald, 30, was jailed for 29 weeks after previously admitting fighting with the man, and punching and striking him with a glass to the head, to his injury and disfigurement, on June 8 last year.

The offence happened at an address on St Andrews Drive, Fraserburgh.

Defence agent Gail Wiggins told Aberdeen Sheriff Court her client had apologised to the victim and was “deeply remorseful of his actions”.

She said: “He has been out and met with a girl. It appears the victim also had an interest in that female.

“Leading up to the evening there were exchanges where the victim was physical towards Mr Hay and he did not retaliate.

“On the third occasion all three were in a third party’s property and had consumed alcohol. The accused went to the bathroom and when he came out, the complainer was waiting for him.”

Mrs Wiggins said the man had Hay in a “headlock” and punched him before they went on to “exchange blows”.

She said: “The accused entered the kitchen to get a glass of water, the complainer followed him and the accused struck him with the glass. The glass did not break.”

Jailing Hay, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, Sheriff Morag McLaughlin said: “I’m not satisfied it is appropriate to deal with this otherwise than with a custodial sentence given you took a weapon and used it against a victim in this case.”