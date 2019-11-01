Man left ‘trembling’ after alleged sexual assault by Aberdeen’s former depute provost

A man was left “trembling” after allegedly being sexually assaulted by a former depute provost, a trial has heard.

Tory councillor Alan Donnelly, 65, is on trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court charged with sexual assault over an alleged incident at an event in the city centre in November last year.

Donnelly, of Deemount Gardens, Aberdeen, is accused of sexually assaulting the man by touching his face, hair and body and kissing him on the face.

He denies the charge against him.

Yesterday evidence was given by a woman who was also at the event and who the man told about the incident.

Depute fiscal Lynne MacVicar asked the witness how the man seemed when telling her about what allegedly happened.

She replied: “He was trembling. He was shaking.”

Ms MacVicar went on to ask the witness about how much Donnelly had had to drink that evening. She said: “Six or seven glasses of wine.”

Defence agent David Sutherland put it to the woman that the man had actually spoken to her about the allegations the following weekend and not when she had said it happened.

She replied: “No. It’s not true.”

Evidence was also given on the second day of the trial by a man who said he witnessed Donnelly speaking with the alleged victim.

Ms MacVicar asked him if there was any physical contact between them.

He replied: “I saw Mr Donnelly give the man a kiss on the cheek.”

Asked how sure he was about that, he said he was “100% sure”.

Ms MacVicar asked: “Was there any reaction from the man?”

The witness said: “None.”

Mr Sutherland suggested to the witness there was in fact “no conversation between Mr Donnelly and the man that night whatsoever” and he replied: “That’s incorrect.”

A second woman also gave evidence at the trial and said she had seen Donnelly and the man together at the event.

She said she saw Donnelly “had his hand on his waist and his other hand on his cheek”.

She added: “It wasn’t like a grip. It was just like a touch.”

The witness said the interaction lasted for “seconds”.

Ms MacVicar asked the witness if the complainer had reacted in any way.

She replied: “No. He was just standing there.”

The witness said she spoke to the man about the incident and, asked how he seemed, said he was “laughing at the whole situation at first”.

Mr Sutherland suggested to the witness that there was “no physical contact”.

She replied: “I’m 100% sure.”

The trial, before Sheriff Ian Wallace, is set to continue in December.