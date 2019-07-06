Man kicked police officer after ‘struggle on the dancefloor’ at Aberdeen nightclub

A man kicked a police officer following a “struggle on the dancefloor” in a city nightspot.

Maksim Kniazkin, 20, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court having previously pled guilty to the incident at Unit 51 in Carnegies Brae on June 2.

He admitted struggling violently with officers and also kicking one.

Fiscal depute Lynzi Souter said officers were carrying out licenced premises checks when they attempted to speak to Kniazkin in respect of another matter. He “tried to walk away and a struggle ensued on the dancefloor,” said Mrs Souter.

Once outside the premises, and while being restrained, Kniazkin kicked an officer on the body.

Sheriff Ian Wallace ordered sentence to be deferred on Kniazkin, whose address was given in court papers as Heathryfold Place, Aberdeen, until September for a restriction of liberty order assessment.