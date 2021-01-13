Man jumped from window as cops raided Peterhead cannabis factory

A man leaped from the first-floor window of a north-east cannabis factory as police raided the property.

Altjohn Cobo jumped from the window as police burst into the property on Queen Street, Peterhead, with officers finding him lying injured on the pavement below.

The 20-year-old told officers he jumped from the four-bedroom flat, which was packed with more than 100 cannabis plants worth up to £141,000 because his boss told him to.

Cobo, who is not in the country legally, told officers he’d been promised building work in the UK and had been brought to the address in the back of a van.

Fiscal depute Christy Ward told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “The accused is an Albanian national with no apparent links to Peterhead.

“The locus is a four-bedroom flat located above a shop on the corner of St Peter Street and Queen Street in Peterhead.

“In October police received intelligence regarding a cannabis cultivation at the locus.

“Evidential search warrants were craved and granted.

“The warrants were executed on October 18. As entry was being forced, a loud bang was heard by police.

“Members of the public directed officers towards St Peter Street and on attendance there officers saw a window at the locus was open and the accused was on the ground below.

“On seeing the officers, the accused made to run away but was restrained by the police.

“As they were waiting for an ambulance for the accused, who had sustained injuries from jumping from the window, he said that he was told to jump from the window by his boss, but provided no further details.

“A forensic search of the locus found significant cannabis cultivation and growing areas were found within all four bedrooms, the living room and the hallway between the third and fourth bedroom.”

Ms Ward said extractor fans were directed to expel air through open windows on the roof.

She said: “In total, 175 plants and 30 sapling plants were found.

“The accused made no comment in an interview, but did advise police he was promised building work in the UK and that he was transported to the locus in the back of a van by unknown persons.”

The 175 plants were each valued at between £200 and £810, giving a maximum potential value of between £35,000 and £141,750.

Ms Ward explained the values were based on the plants being female, reaching maturity, and producing between one and three ounces of cannabis of sufficient quality to be sold in small deals.

Cobo, who is being held at Polmont, pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Sheriff William Summers asked defence agent Charlie Benzies if his client was in the country legally.

Mr Benzies replied: “Not as far as I’m aware.”

The sheriff said: “As you understand it, he’s susceptible to be deported?”

Mr Benzies replied: “Yes, that’s my understanding.”

Sheriff Summers deferred sentence on Cobo and ordered a criminal justice social work report to be prepared.

Cobo was remanded in custody and will be sentenced next month.