Man jailed over indecent images of children and extreme pornography

A man has been jailed after he was caught with indecent images of children as well as extreme pornography involving humans and animals.

Daniel Santo, 31, previously admitted possessing extreme pornographic images depicting, in an explicit and realistic way, females engaged in sexual activity with animals.

The offence was committed between August 17 2011 and September 4 2020.

He also pled guilty to taking, permitting to be taken or making indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of children between September 8 2015 and September 4 2020.

He has now been sentenced at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Fiscal depute Helen Treharne told the court police had received intelligence an IP address associated with Santo had downloaded indecent images of children.

She said officers discovered 105 indecent videos of children, of which 56 were category A, the most serious, and a further 40 such videos which were inaccessible to the user at the time.

The videos had a total play-length of 32 hours.

A total of 17 indecent images of children were also found.

Nineteen videos, lasting three-and-a-half hours in total, were also found “depicting sexual activity between animals and humans”.

Defence agent John McLeod said his client was a first-offender.

He added Santo had had issues in his childhood and that since his arrest he’d taken steps to try to address his behaviour.

Sheriff William Summers jailed Santo, of Hazlehead Road, Aberdeen, for 16 months and made him subject to the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act for 10 years.