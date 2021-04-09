Man jailed over crash which left woman collapsed on road

A man who caused a crash that left a woman collapsed in the road has been jailed and banned from driving.

Jake Henry drove straight into the path of another vehicle while trying to make a right-hand turn from Mugiemoss Road onto Mill Drive in Aberdeen on October 3.

The 22-year-old, who had been test driving the car in the hope of selling it, fled the scene following the crash, along with another man and a dog.

The woman who had been behind the wheel of the other car was injured in the collision and collapsed in the roadway due to the shock.

Crown narrative

Fiscal depute Sean Ambrose told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “At about 8.20pm on the date libeled, a witness noticed the accused turn across her carriageway in the path immediately ahead of her in a sudden manner.

“As a result, the witness didn’t have time to react or avoid the accused’s vehicle and, as a result, she collided with the accused’s vehicle.

“The witness come to a stop a short distance east of the junction on Mugiemoss Road.

“The witness emerged from the vehicle and collapsed in the road in pain and a state of shock following what happened.

“Other witnesses also saw two males emerge from the driver and passenger seat with a dog and proceed to run east along Mugiemoss Road.

“Emergency services were thereafter contacted.

“Officers attended the scene a short time later. They saw the offending vehicle had sustained damage to the front near-side, and the witness’ vehicle had also sustained damage to its front near-side.”

The charges

Henry admitted a charge of careless driving by failing to keep a proper lookout for other road users, attempting to make a right-hand turn and driving across the opposing carriageway into the path of an oncoming vehicle, causing the collision, damage to both vehicles and injury to the woman in the other car.

He also admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance, and failing to stop and provide his details.

Mitigation

Defence agent Alex Burn said his client had run away from the scene because he was on parole from a prison sentence, and had since been returned to jail.

Mr Burn described the incident as a “piece of stupidity” and said Henry had been “sofa-surfing” at the time and “clearly got involved with individuals he shouldn’t have got involved with”.

The solicitor said his client had been “test driving” the vehicle at the time of the crash, with the hope of selling it to another male.

Sentence

Sheriff Graham Buchanan ordered Henry, whose address was given in court papers as Hanover Street, Aberdeen, to be jailed for six months and disqualified him from driving for two years and three months.