Man jailed over axe rampage in Aberdeen shop

A man has been jailed after taking an axe into a shop in broad daylight and using it to pull bottles of wine off shelves.

Edwin Murray, 27, walked into the Tesco Express store on Great Western Road at around 2.20pm on May 12 with the “small hatchet-style axe” and began shouting and using the weapon to knock bottles of booze off shelves.

Yesterday at Aberdeen Sheriff Court Sheriff Andrew Miller ordered Murray to be locked up for 12 months.

He also imposed a six-month supervised release order.

Murray, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, previously pled guilty to possession of a knife, possession of a Stanley knife and to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner while in possession of an axe.

Defence agent Peter Shepherd said his client felt he needed to go to prison to “sort himself out” and that he had committed the “worrying” offences for that purpose.

He added: “He’s no longer taking drugs.” Fiscal depute Colin Neilson previously said Murray was acting “in a reckless manner” and had a “total disregard for the safety of others”.

He said: “Members of the public and staff nearby were scared of the accused and of his unknown intentions with the axe. The panic alarm was sounded.”