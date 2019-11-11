Man jailed over assault and abduction in Aberdeen

A thug has been jailed after being found guilty of assaulting and abducting a man on Aberdeen street with the intent to rob him.

William Parkinson, known as William Hanratty, 37, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing after being found guilty of the offence.

The incident happened on March 13 at Glenbervie Road and Grampian Road in Aberdeen.

He assaulted the man by punching him on the head and demanding he give him drugs.

Hanratty also searched the man’s pockets, threatened him with physical violence and abducted him.

He went on to take control of the man’s dog and seize him by the clothing.

He also forced the man to walk with him and detained him against his will, leaving him injured, with the intention of robbing him.

Defence agent Iain McGregor, who appeared representing Hanratty, said his client was taking steps to address his drug use and was now on a methadone prescription.

He added this had “stabilised him”.

However, he accepted Hanratty had an “extensive” schedule of previous convictions.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin ordered Hanratty, of HMP Grampian, to be jailed for 12 months.