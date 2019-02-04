Man jailed over Aberdeen bar incident

A sheriff slammed a man’s record as he jailed him for intending to steal from a bar.

David McKenzie, 40, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously pled guilty to being found at Revolution on Belmont Street in circumstances in which it could be inferred he intended to commit theft.

He was also on three bail orders at the time of the offence on January 14. Sheriff Graham Buchanan said: “I think Mr McKenzie probably has more previous convictions than any other person who has appeared before Aberdeen Sheriff Court.”

Fiscal depute Gavin Letford said: “At 6.15am CCTV security cameras at the locus captured the accused within a balcony area attempting to force open sliding doors next to a till area.

“A manager observed the accused’s actions and went down to the area and shouted at the accused. This caused the accused to run off through fire exit doors.”

Defence agent John Hardie said his client had a “life-long problem with controlled drugs”.

Sheriff Buchanan handed McKenzie, whose address was given in court papers as Seaton Place East, Aberdeen, a four-month jail term to be served consecutively to another sentence he is currently serving.