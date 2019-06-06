Man jailed for stealing laptops and guitar from Aberdeen hospital

A man has been jailed after breaking into an Aberdeen hospital building and stealing four laptops and a guitar.

Wojciech Mularewicz, 28, broke into the building on Cornhill Road opposite the main reception of Royal Cornhill Hospital between May 3 and 7.

Depute fiscal Lynne MacVicar told Aberdeen Sheriff Court when a staff member arrived for work on May 7 she noticed her laptop was missing, along with others belonging to colleagues.

She then spotted a guitar, radio and monitor were also missing. The fiscal added the laptops, monitor and guitar were worth £200 each while the radio was worth £20.

Mularewicz, of no fixed abode, previously pled guilty to breaking into the building and stealing the items. He also admitted stealing clothing from TK Maxx at Kittybrewster Retail Park and headphones from a shop in Union Square previously.

Defence agent David Sutherland said the underlying issue was a “lack of money and a lack of somewhere to stay”.

Sheriff Ian Wallace jailed him for five months and 10 days and gave him a year’s supervision.