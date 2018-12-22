Man jailed for starting fire at Aberdeen flat door

A man has been jailed after setting fire to someone’s front door in Aberdeen.

Scott Thomson, 23, caused £1,000 of damage when he used planks of wood with cloth wrapped around them and leaflets to set fire to the door of a flat in a tenement block on Wales Street, Aberdeen.

He was caught on CCTV sneaking into the building wearing a hooded top, baseball cap and sunglasses, with the items, then hurriedly leaving without the items a short time later, on April 19.

Fiscal depute Jamie Dunbar said: “The occupant had been having problems with neighbours, understood to be friends of the accused. The complainer was involved in a verbal altercation with the accused in passing.”

He added the occupant of the flat was woken at 6am by a fire alarm.

Mr Dunbar said: “Neighbours helped him to extinguish the fire.”

Thomson, of Gillespie Place, Aberdeen, pled guilty previously to wilfully setting fire to the door, causing extensive damage.

Defence agent Peter Shepherd said his client, who had consumed drugs and alcohol, was “ashamed of himself”.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan described the offence as “unforgivable” and said “the consequences could have been far more serious”.

He jailed him for 18 months.