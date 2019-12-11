Man jailed for raping teenager on roof of Aberdeen shopping centre

A man who raped a teenager in Aberdeen city centre and then left her in a flower bed was today jailed for six years.

Daniel Teglas, 20, who is from Romania, had only arrived in the UK a few weeks before carrying out the rape.

He pounced on the woman, who was sitting in a doorway and took her to the roof area of the Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen on July 27, this year.

Teglas lifted her up and dragged her to a sheltered spot, threw her into bushes then raped her.

After the rape, Teglas abandoned his victim, in her late teens, in a flower bed where she was found by passers-by.

Part of the incident was captured on CCTV cameras.

At the High Court in Glasgow Judge Gordon Liddle told Teglas: “You are a vile predator. You came across your victim when she was drunk and in no condition to defend herself from your intention to rape her.

“You should be ashamed. You have shown no empathy for your victim and no remorse beyond feeling sorry for yourself. What you have done is a woman’s nightmare. It is unlikely your victim will ever recover from her ordeal.

“It is to be hoped she and the other residents of Aberdeen may sleep a little easier knowing that you are off the streets. It was a despicable crime you committed.”

Teglas, who has a previous conviction for an offence similar to theft by housebreaking from a French court, arrived in the UK with his wife and family in June this year.

Police traced Teglas to an address in George Street, in Aberdeen, using CCTV.

He was taken to Kittybrewster police station where a forensic medical examiner asked him when he last had sex and replied: “About 4 am with that girl.”

He said he did not know the girl and when asked if he felt any guilt or remorse replied ‘yes’.”

Defence counsel David Moggach said that that night Teglas had been out begging on the streets of Aberdeen.