Man jailed for breaking into Aberdeen home and stealing £12,000, jewellery and a BMW

A man has been jailed after admitting breaking into a house and stealing jewellery and cash worth £12,000, along with a BMW convertible.

Kyle McMillan, known as Stewart, 21, broke into the home on Nigg Kirk Road in Aberdeen, setting off a security alarm on September 15.

And when the alarm company phoned the landline he had the audacity to answer, assure them everything was in order and even asked for the code to turn the alarm off – which they refused to provide.

Police later identified his voice from the recorded call.

Stewart previously pled guilty to theft by housebreaking, theft of a vehicle, driving while disqualified and without insurance.

He also admitted a further two charges of attempting to break into houses with intent to steal.

And he has been back in the dock to be sentenced over the matter.

Sheriff Andrew Miller told Stewart: “Breaking into or attempting to break into another person’s home is an extremely serious offence.”

He ordered him to be jailed for 28 months.

Defence agent Peter Shepherd said Stewart, a prisoner of Polmont, had been in Aberdeen to visit his parents but got involved in taking Xanax.

He added a social work report indicated his client was remorseful.

Depute fiscal Alison Reid previously told Aberdeen Sheriff Court jewellery, cash, foreign currency, bank cards and keys worth around £12,000 in total had been stolen, along with a BMW convertible car.

Police later traced Stewart and he was found with £333.25 in cash, foreign currency and a Hugo Boss watch, all of which was stolen property.

Officers then searched Stewart’s home and the “majority of the stolen goods were recovered”.