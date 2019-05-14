Man jailed after throwing sofa from 13th floor of Aberdeen tower block

An Aberdeen man has been jailed after throwing a sofa from a 13th floor balcony in an “act of insanity”.

A shocked neighbour who spotted the settee whizzing past her window at Beechwood Court, Aberdeen, on Sunday dialled 999 as she feared it could have killed someone.

Thomas Moore, 42, had been helping pals clear out a flat after a relative had passed away when he committed the offence.

Depute fiscal Callum Thomson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Moore, was in the high rise, near North Anderson Drive, at 6.45pm.

He added: “Both witnesses observed the accused throwing a sofa over the balcony of the locus which looked out on to a grass playing fields.

“At this time a woman who resides directly below the locus was within her flat when she observed a dark-coloured object pass by her window.

“She looked out of the window and observed the sofa on the ground below. She looked up and saw the accused standing on the balcony laughing.

“Concerned the sofa could have killed someone she contacted police.”

Mr Thomson said when police attended they saw the damaged sofa lying on the ground.

He added Moore told officers he was responsible for throwing the couch off the balcony.

Moore, of Urquhart Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to culpable and reckless conduct and also breaching conditions of an antisocial behaviour order.

Defence agent Alex Burn said his client had been asked by two females to help clear out the flat after the occupant had passed away.

He said: “He went up there and started to clear the property. Then this act of insanity occurred.

“The girls kept lookout to make sure there were no pedestrians.”

Mr Burn added they had planned to go down and pick up the pieces, adding: “It was a well-intentioned act by him initially. He did indicate he apologises.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace jailed Moore for four months and 20 days.