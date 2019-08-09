Man jailed after swinging metal pole at police officers in Aberdeen

A man has been jailed after swinging a metal pole at police.

Edwin Murray, 27, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously pled guilty to three charges of assaulting officers at an address on Crown Street, Aberdeen, on September 30 last year.

He admitted swinging a metal pole at two constables in an attempt to hit them with it, as well as further charges of headbutting one of the officers, and a spitting at him.

Defence agent Lynn Bentley said: “There are underlying mental health difficulties contributed to by substance misuse.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace jailed Murray, of St Clair Wynd, Newburgh, for three months and 22 days.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter