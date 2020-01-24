Man jailed after spitting at security staff at Aberdeen court

A man has been jailed after spitting at security staff in Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Kyle Cameron, 29, appeared in the dock at the same court where the offence happened and pled guilty to a charge of assault.

The incident happened on September 27 2018.

Fiscal Depute Jade Wong said the incident happened around 1pm in the custody cells in the court.

She said Cameron had asked for cup of coffee but G4S officers had advised him they could only provide water.

Ms Wong said his behaviour “escalated” and he spat through the hatch in the cells, hitting two security officers.

Defence agent Neil McRobert said his client had appeared in court and had been remanded in respect of another matter.

He said: “He was frustrated he’d been remanded in custody, but he had absolutely no right to take that out on anybody else.”

Mr McRobert asked for any sentence to be concurrent to Cameron’s current prison term.

However, Sheriff Ian Anderson said: “Is that not effectively no punishment for quite bad behaviour?”

He jailed Cameron, whose address was given in court papers as Danestone Circle, Aberdeen, for nine weeks on top of his current sentence.