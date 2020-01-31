Man jailed after smashing glass bottle in victim’s face on Aberdeen’s Union Street

A thug has been jailed after smashing a glass bottle in another man’s face.

George Stewart, 35, struck his victim, 25, as he walked down Union Street at 1.40am on October 27.

Depute fiscal Felicity Merson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “The accused started to speak to him but he couldn’t understand what he was saying.”

Stewart then hit the man in the face with the bottle “without warning”, causing it to smash and leaving him with a “small cut” to his eyebrow.

Stewart, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, pled guilty to assault to injury and also behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Defence agent Alex Burn said: “On that particular night he was so inebriated he has no recollection of this whatsoever.”

Sheriff Philip Mann jailed Stewart for 33 months.