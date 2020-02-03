Man jailed after robbing Deliveroo driver in terrifying attack in Aberdeen

A man has been jailed after robbing a Deliveroo driver in a terrifying attack.

Jamie Selfridge, along with his brother Gary, targeted the man as he completed a delivery on Hutcheon Street on September 16 and made off with his wallet.

Gary, 33, and Jamie Selfridge, 31, appeared in the dock individually at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and pled guilty to a charge of assault to injury and robbery over the incident.

Gary Selfridge, who was said to have consumed a significant amount of alcohol that day, was previously jailed for 16 months.

Jamie Selfridge, who also pled guilty to another charge of assault to injury and robbery, fraudulent use of a debit card and assaulting a police office, had his sentence deferred for reports.

And Sheriff Philip Mann jailed him for a total of 40 months.

Depute fiscal Alison Reid said nearby residents could hear the man shouting for help as the brothers punched him.

The delivery worker “removed his wallet from his pocket and handed it to the accused and Gary Selfridge”.

It contained 3,000 Hungarian forint, but the men “continued to demand more money” from him.

Mrs Reid said: “After a few minutes Gary Selfridge convinced the accused to get off the complainer and left.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

In a separate incident around 2am on September 18, Jamie Selfridge and a woman approached a 23-year-old man who was walking with a friend on Charlotte Street.

Mrs Reid said “without warning or provocation” Selfridge grabbed the man and put him in a “headlock” and forced him to the ground, punching him in the head while the woman searched his pockets before running away.

He later discovered his wallet had been stolen and his bank card had been used to buy £12.35 of goods from a newsagent on Union Street.

Defence agent Ian Woodward-Nutt said his client asked him to “extend apologies” to his victims, adding he “deeply regrets” his actions.

He said Selfridge had been in financial difficulty and started drinking.

Sheriff Philip Mann said the offences were “extremely serious” and jailed Selfridge, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, for 40 months.