Man jailed after leading police on 90mph chase on A96

A man has been jailed after leading police on a high-speed chase – even after one tyre disintegrated and fell off.

Alexander Sangster, 24, refused to stop for police while behind the wheel of a stolen car and sped off before eventually colliding with another car carrying a two-year-old child.

Depute fiscal Anna Chisholm told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the owner of the car reported it stolen around 7am on October 21 and Sangster was seen behind the wheel around 2.50pm the same day on Elphinstone Road in Inverurie.

She said the accused was driving the car with three passengers and “accelerated away” when police tried to stop him.

Ms Chisholm said the car had reached speeds “in excess of 90mph” on the A96 southbound.

Sangster went on to flee police along the B977 and B944 before entering a business park and reaching a dead end.

He then “performed a turn and mounted the pavement to pass the police vehicle which was attempting to block the road”.

Ms Chisholm added: “The vehicle sustained extensive damage to the front and rear nearside tyres causing them to deflate.”

However, undeterred, Sangster continued to drive on the A96 southbound and the tyre “disintegrated completely” before it “became detached, causing it to be driven on the metal rim”.

Sangster headed towards Westhill and continued to drive at up to 70mph on the A944.

The depute fiscal said police decided to make “tactical contact” with the car to bring it to a halt and caused it to “spin out of control 180 degrees and collide with another vehicle which was being driven westbound on the A944”.

She added the car contained a two-year-old child.

Sangster, along with his passengers, exited the car and ran off into a field.

However he was apprehended “following a foot pursuit”.

Sangster, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, pled guilty to reset, driving while disqualified, without insurance and dangerous driving.

Defence agent George Donnelly said his client “appreciates it was a deplorable episode of driving”.

He added: “There is little to nothing to mitigate.”

Sheriff Graeme Napier ordered Sangster to be jailed for 30 months plus a further 10 months relating to an unexpired portion of a previous sentence.

He also banned Sangster from driving until he passes the extended test of competency.