Man jailed after driving at officer and crashing into police car in north-east town

A man has been jailed after driving at a cop, crashing into a police car and then making off with the emergency vehicle’s number plate lodged between his tyre and wheel arch.

A police officer was forced to take evasive action when Lee Walters, 30, drove his BMW at him on August 19 on Main Street in Fraserburgh.

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court police had intelligence the vehicle was involved in the supply of drugs.

Officers pulled their unmarked police car in front of it and signalled for it to stop. An officer then got out and produced his warrant card and shouted “police, stop”.

Ms Simpson said Walters then “accelerated forwards and collided with the front of the police vehicle”, forcing the officer to “take evasive action”.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Walters and the car were later traced by officers.

Ms Simpson said: “The registration plate of the police vehicle was found wedged between the near-side rear tyre and the wheel arch, having been lodged there during the collision.”

Walters, of HMP Grampian, admitted dangerous driving and failing to stop and provide his details.

Defence agent Debbie Ginniver said her client, who ordinarily resides in the Liverpool area, had not realised the officers were police and “panicked”.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin jailed him for 12 months and banned him from driving for 18 months.