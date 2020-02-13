Man jailed after bringing £2,500 of cocaine into Aberdeen

A man has been jailed for 32 months after bringing cocaine into Aberdeen.

Matthew Dilsworth, 31, had fallen into debt so opted to transport drugs from Liverpool to Aberdeen.

But officers saw him leaving an address on Eday Crescent on November 7, and found a maximum of £2,500 of cocaine.

Dilsworth, described as a prisoner of HMP Grampian, pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

His defence agent said one trip to Aberdeen would have earned his client £450, enough to keep the bailiffs at bay, so he “took a chance”.