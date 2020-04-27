Man jailed after breaking into Aberdeen home and stealing laptop

A man has been jailed after breaking into a house through the window and stealing a laptop and cash.

Adechokan Ayigbede, 42, appeared via video link at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted theft by housebreaking over the incident at a property on Richmond Street, Aberdeen, on January 18.

Fiscal depute Felicity Merson said the occupant of the property returned home to find the window damaged and a cash box, containing around £10, and a laptop worth £250 missing.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Defence agent Alex Burn said his client had been asked to go into the property to look for drugs by a female friend who had been providing him with accommodation and food.

Sheriff Philip Mann jailed Ayigbede, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, for 12 months.

He told him: “You have got a bad record for dishonesty.”