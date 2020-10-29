Man jailed after brawl outside Aberdeen bakery

A man who assaulted a fellow customer in an Aberdeen bakery after trying to use an old pound coin has been jailed.

Paul Chalmers was at Thains Bakery on George Street on July 10 when he attempted to use the out of date tender.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told another customer in the store ask him to calm down before the 45-year-old pushed the man on the chest.

He appeared at court via video link and admitted three charges of assault.

Fiscal depute Colin Neilson told the court Chalmers, of HMP Grampian, Peterhead, followed the customer out of the bakery before attacking him.

He also said that once police arrived on the scene he was arrested and spat at officers before being taken to a police station where he spat once again.

Mr Neilson said: “The customer left the bakery and was followed by the accused. On the pavement, the accused punched the man to his left temple causing him to fall to the ground.

“They struggled with each other before the accused stood up and kicked the man in the stomach while he was on the ground.

“Police arrived at the scene and the accused immediately presented aggressively to the officers.

“He was taken to a nearby van. He spat in the direction of an officer and missed him.

“The accused was taken to Kittybrewster police station and while being removed from the van he spat and it landed on an officers hand.”

Defence agent Sam Milligan said his client’s actions were “deplorable” and that the police officers involved had not come to any harm as a result of it.

He said: “It has to be conceded his behaviour was a gross overreaction to the circumstances.

“The modus of the assault goes beyond unpleasant and it is thoroughly deplorable behaviour.

“In the current circumstances, it will be frowned upon by the court. Luckily there have been no long term consequences for the police officers.”

Sheriff William Summers said Chalmers’ behaviour was “deplorable” and jailed him for 18 months.