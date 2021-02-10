Man jailed after brandishing knife at illegal lockdown house party

A lout has been jailed after a series of “drunken mistakes” at an illegal house party led to him brandishing a knife.

Daniel Stewart attended a house party on West North Street in violation of Covid restrictions on January 12.

And when the 23-year-old had too much to drink and pulled a knife during a drunken row, police were alerted.

Stewart, who also threw a drink over a woman at the party, then gave officers a false name and struggled with them when they tried to handcuff him.

Crown narrative

Fiscal depute Alison Reid told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “At around 2.30am on January 12 the two complainers were at the locus drinking along with friends.

“They moved upstairs to another property where they met another three males, one of whom was the accused.

“While in this property the first complainer got involved in an argument with the accused, who proceeded to punch him twice on the head, causing him to fall to the floor.

“He was uninjured as a result and he, the accused and other parties continued to drink together.

“Later on in the morning, at about 9am, the second complainer was lying in a bed beside the accused. She stretched out her legs and accidentally made contact with the accused, who started to become aggressive towards her.

“He threatened to throw a drink over her and proceeded to do so, with the liquid making contact with her head.

“She tried to laugh this off but the accused stated ‘do you want me to put a plate through your face?’.

“The accused then moved to the kitchen area of the flat where he became involved in an argument with the first complainer.

“At this time the accused took a knife out of a kitchen drawer.

“The knife had a cover on it and the cover remained in place but the accused brandished it in a manner which caused the man some alarm.”

Police were then contacted and attended at the property.

Ms Reid said: “They found the accused and others there all in breach of the coronavirus regulations preventing a gathering of this nature.

“While the police were dealing with the accused he provided a false name.

“While the accused was being dealt with by the police an officer attempted to handcuff him at which point the accused struggled with him and his colleague.”

The charges

Stewart, of Clinterty Caravan Park, pled guilty to two charges of assault and one of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

He also admitted contravening coronavirus restrictions by attending a gathering at a private house, attempting to pervert the course of justice and struggling with police.

Mitigation

Stewart’s solicitor, who appeared in court via a telephone link, said: “This was obviously a number of drunken mistakes Mr Stewart had made. He accepts that.

“He feels he has a number of things he needs to deal with to move on and get his life in order.

“He feels his life has been in a downward spiral.”

The sentence

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin ordered Stewart to be jailed for a total of five months.

The sentence was backdated to January 13 when he was first remanded.