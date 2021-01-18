Man jailed after being caught with knife and knuckle duster on Aberdeen street

A man has been jailed after being caught with a knife and a knuckle duster to “protect himself”.

Matthew Greig was caught in possession of the knife on School Road in Aberdeen on October 14 2019, and the knuckle duster on a separate occasion on Summerfield Terrace and elsewhere on August 12 2020.

The 33-year-old previously pled guilty to possession of the knife, possession of the knuckle duster and two other charges, possession cocaine and failing to comply with a bail curfew.

Defence agent Alex Burn his client had picked up the knife in order to “protect himself should he need to”.

Sheriff William Summers told Greig, a prisoner of HMP Grampian: “You had these weapons for your own defence and it’s quite clear that if you had been required to use them you would have used them.

“In my assessment these matters are simply too serious to be dealt with other than by the imposition of a custodial sentence.”

He jailed Greig for 24 months.